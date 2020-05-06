STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yediyurappa to meet Congress leaders, rules out special assembly session

There is nothing like opposition and ruling party here. We have to work together in the interest of the state and come to the rescue of those in distress, the Karnataka CM said.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said he will soon meet Congress leaders to discuss measures taken by his government to help those in distress due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, and ruled out the opposition party's demand for a special assembly session.

"Siddaramaiah (Leader of the opposition in the assembly), Shivakumar (congress state unit president) want to meet me. I will give them time tomorrow or day after and will discuss with them. I think the things and amenities regarding which they wanted to discuss during the session, I have announced it today. There is no need for another session," Yediyurappa said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, the chief minister said he will meet them and hear their suggestions.

"There is nothing like opposition and ruling party here. We have to work together in the interest of the state and come to the rescue of those in distress."

Yediyurappa Wednesday announced a Rs 1,610 crore relief package for the benefit of those in distress due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

The measures announced by the chief minister include compensation of Rs 5,000 each to thousands of washermen, barbers, autorickshaw and taxi drivers, whose daily life has been affected; and provides relief to farmers, flower-growers, MSMEs, large industries, weavers, and building workers.

Earlier in the day, state Congress president D K Shivakumar urged Yediyurappa to convene a special assembly session to rework the budget and discuss ways to revive the economy.

"We also need to discuss the plight of the farmers and the millions who have suffered in the unorganized sectors," Shivakumar tweeted.

Many community based professionals, farmers and daily wage earners need attention and immediate financial assistance, he said.

"I assure that it will be a very productive session in the interest of our brothers and sisters who are the builders of this nation," he added.

Speaking to reporters later,Shivakumar reiterated his demand for a special session at least for three days.

Complimenting the Chief Minister for the package, he said "it is still not enough, instead of Rs 5000, Rs 10,000 each should have been announced."

