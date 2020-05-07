STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
20 new cases in Karnataka, Badami sees a spike with 13

In Bengaluru Urban, two cases have been reported — a 40-year-old female and 25-year-old male — who were contacts of Patient 654, a 45-year-old male with Influenza-like Illness (ILI).

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka recorded 20 positive cases on Wednesday, with a whopping number of 13 coming from Badami, Bagalkot district, followed by three cases from Dakshina Kannada, two from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Kalaburagi and Vijayapura. The state’s tally now stands at 693 positive cases which includes 29 deaths and 354 discharges. Of the 13 cases from Badami, 12 were all contacts of Patient 607 who is a 23-year-old female with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI). The cases who were in contact with her were all less than 60 years old. The 13th case is of an 18-year-old female with Influenza-like Illness (ILI).

In Bengaluru Urban, two cases have been reported — a 40-year-old female and 25-year-old male — who were contacts of Patient 654, a 45-year-old male with Influenza-like Illness (ILI). Dr G Srinivas, District Health Officer, said the 25-year-old male was working as a delivery boy in an e-commerce major. However, he has been home for the past two months and hadn’t gone to work. “Earlier, his father who was in contact with a case from Hongasandra tested positive, after which his 45-year-old wife and son too tested positive.” Meanwhile, Mangala Hospital in Yeshwantpur was sealed after a woman tested positive.

“The patient had dengue and was being treated there. As a safety measure they took her samples as well and she had tested positive and moved to a designated hospital. Now the hospital is closed down for 15 days and staff will be quarantined,” added Srinivas. In Dakshina Kannada, two females, an 11-year-old and 35-year-old, were contacts of Patient 536. And another case was of a 16-year-old female from Bantwal, who was a contact of Patient 390. A 52-year-old male from Kalaburagi, contact of Patient 610, tested positive and a 35-year-old female from Vijayapura who was a contact of Patient 221 also tested positive. There were 23 discharges from the State on Wednesday -- eight from Belagavi, four from Bagalkot, four from Mandya, five from Kalaburagi, one each from Vijayapura and Dakshina Kannada.

