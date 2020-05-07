All inbound passengers to be tested, quarantined

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Central government is making arrangements to bring back people stranded abroad, the State Health Department is putting in place a system to test and quarantine those returning to the state. In all, 10,823 people from Karnataka will be evacuated along with other Indians stranded in different countries over the next few days. Of them, 6,100 are likely to be brought back in the first phase. As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for international passengers returning to Karnataka, released on Wednesday, they will be segregated on the basis of they being ‘symptomatic’ and ‘asymptomatic’.

All of them will have to take three tests: first one on arrival; second, between fifth and seventh day; and the third on the 12th day of arrival to Karnataka. Throat swab samples for the RTPCR test will be taken from all passengers. On arrival, symptomatic passengers will be sent to 14 days’ quarantine at Covid Healthcare Centre, followed by 14 days of self-reporting, while those without any symptoms (asymptomatic) will be sent to seven days’ quarantine at Covid Care Centres, which are hotels, guesthouses and hostels.

After that, they will have to undergo home quarantine in case the second test is negative. If the CCCs are not available, asymptomatic passengers will be sent for home quarantine directly. “The BBMP and Deputy Commissioners have finalised rates for CCC hotels. At the airport, the list of such hotels along with tariffs should be given to passengers,” the SOP states.

All passengers arriving through entry points outside Karnataka and travelling to the state via road or domestic flights, too would be subjected to the same procedures. During home quarantine, they have to stay away from the elderly, pregnant women, children and persons with comorbidities. Home quarantine stickers will be pasted on the doors of passengers’ homes. Neighbours and resident welfare associations will be informed to ensure that the quarantine is adequately enforced.

