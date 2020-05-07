Kalaburagi KSRP cop tests positive 

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: For the first time, a common bathroom became a source of Covid-19 infection, as a KSRP police constable, whose throat swab sample was tested between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, was tested positive. It is surmised that the constable might have contracted the virus from his landlord (P610) as families of both the patients were sharing a bathroom. Twenty members of both families have been quarantined.

The 52-year-old KSRP constable (P679), a resident of Gazipura and a tenant of P610, has been admitted to the isolation ward. KSRP Commandant Basavaraj Jille told TNIE that another constable from his platoon, who is a close friend of P679, has been quarantined and throat swab samples sent for testing. Also on Wednesday, five infected people, including an infant and its mother, were cured and discharged from the hospital.

The mother, a 26-year-old woman (P425) and a resident of Mominpura, and her four-month-old baby boy (P24), admitted on April 22, were discharged. While the child is the contact of a 30-year-old woman (P393), the mother is the contact of a 19-year-old man (P-395). Other discharged are a 46-year-old caretaker at a government orphanage home (P421), a 50-year-old man (P-177), and a 19-yearold man (P395).