Karnataka to retest pregnant woman, two cops for COVID-19 after confusion over results

BENGALURU: A pregnant woman who first tested positive for COVID-19 in a private lab, later tested negative at the Victoria Hospital.

Owing to this confusion, she has been discharged from the COVID-19 ward but is still being kept under isolation in a private hospital.

In a separate case, two policemen from Begur police station who went for a COVID-19 test at Jayanagar General Hospital had their details erroneously entered.

Two samples were taken but the same name and address was filled in the specimen referral form against both the samples.

On May 4, a positive report was received from the testing lab at NIMHANS, while the other sample tested negative.

"Due to entry of the same name twice, confusion was created regarding the positive patient. Hence, fresh samples of both the persons have been sent for confirmatory testing. Remedial action will be initated once the final confirmatory reports are received from the lab. As of now, both the persons have been isolated. Disciplinary action will be initiated against the concerned officials responsible for the confusion," the statement added.

"In a nutshell, we are drawing the third sample of both the pregnant woman and the policemen and sending it for testing to the National Institute of Virology," Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said.