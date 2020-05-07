Testing mandatory for pregnant women: Govt

BOSKYKHANNA By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following recent cases of pregnant women testing positive for Covid-19 in their last trimester, officials from the health department and doctors have decided that pregnant women in all stages will be tested, whether they are symptomatic or not. It has also been decided that their family members and other contacts will be tested and a detailed health report card of all of them will be maintained. The department is also mulling restricting the movement of pregnant women.

“So far, only women in their last trimester were being tested. Now, it has been decided that women who are in their first trimester itself will be tested, and this is being made compulsory, even for their family members,” a senior health official told TNIE. The official said that a database is being prepared that will be shared with all districts. “Cases of asymptomatic citizens testing positive are being reported, so this move is important. Also, if these women have senior citizens at home, healthcare workers will visit their homes and conduct check-ups,” the official added.

The department and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) are also working on testing lactating mothers. Pregnant and lactating women are very vulnerable, as they frequently visit medical centres. Details of all patients are being sought from hospitals, healthcare centres, ASHA workers and anganwadis.

Panchayat offices and unions are also being roped in for this. “We have noticed women coming for deliveries or final check-ups end up testing positive, putting both mother and child at risk. So it has been decided that compulsory testing at every stage and regular interactions will be done. Special medical packages are also being worked on, which will be discussed with doctors from private hospitals too,” the official said.