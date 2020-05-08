STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Be sweet to us please: Mango farmers pin hopes on govt to find buyers for prized Totapuri

About 1.5 lakh families in Kolar district who depend on the sale of mangoes for their survival are likely to face losses this season as interstate transportation has come to a standstill.

Published: 08th May 2020 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

The mangoes are ready for sale

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: Fearing the worst amid the COVID-19 lockdown, mango farmers here are hoping that the state government will purchase the prized Totapuri -- which makes up over 75 per cent of their yield -- directly from them and transport it to other states where there is a huge demand from pulp industries.

About 1.5 lakh families who depend on the sale of mangoes for their survival are likely to face losses this season as interstate transportation has come to a standstill.

The government's decision to sell other mango varieties such as Badami, Malliga, Neelam, Malgova and Kalapad in the Nandini Parlour and in apartment complexes has come as a relief for them.

Srinivasapura, which is considered the mango city in state, grows the fruit over an area of 30,000 hectares, while 15,000 hectares in other parts of the district are also devoted to the mango.

According to Kolar District Mango Grovers Association President Neelaturu Chinnappa Reddy, farmers grow 3 lakh tonnes of mango in the district every year, of which 2.5 lakh tonnes are Totapuri. But this season due to the cold weather, the growth was already affected and on top of that came the lockdown.

Every year, during the second week of May, the farmers drop their Totapuri in the APMC markets. Within days, merchants across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala purchase the fruit and sell them to pulp industries. Some pulp industry representatives are also directly involved in purchasing. But this season, few buyers are likely to turn up.

Chinnappa Reddy said they have appealed to the government to purchase the fruit directly from their land by setting up a purchasing unit at gram panchayat level and transport it to other states, adding that opening the APMC markets will increase the spread of COVID-19.

Kolar Deputy Commissioner Satyabhama said the district administration is thinking of setting up stalls at the panchayat and taluk level and in the city municipal limits to help farmers sell their table fruit after following all safety measures. However, the decision will be taken only after taking all issues into consideration.

Already a meeting has been arranged with mango farmers last week and another will be arranged with the elected representatives, following which the issue will be taken up with the government, Satyabhama said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Totapuri Kolar Srinivasapura Mango farmers
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp