‘Bubble helmet’ for Covid patients

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A team of doctors in Mangaluru has developed a helmet that will help Covid-19 patients breathe without an oxygen mask or ventilator. The team, led by Dr Ganapathi, of Mangala Hospital and Mangala Kidney Foundation, developed a ‘Bubble Helmet’ as an alternative to traditional oxygen masks. Dr Ganapathi said, “The ‘Bubble Helmet’ completely covers the head, and is sealed with an air-tight collar.” Patients found that it was more comfortable than an oxygen mask. ENS