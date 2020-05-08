COVID-19: Mysuru student develops device to monitor pregnant women

By Express News Service

MYSURU: An electrical engineering student of Vidya Vikas Institute of Engineering and Technology in Mysuru has developed a device to track the health of pregnant women in real-time.

Swati Hegde developed smart bands with nanosensors, designed using MEMS technology, to measure 15 different parameters, including heart rate, temperature and fetal heart tones.

The bands can be worn on the wrist or arm.

The device can help detect if the person is showing symptoms of COVID-19 by checking for changes in the parameters. The device can run for 45 days on battery power.