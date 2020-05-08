Karnataka crosses 700-mark with 45 new COVID-19 infections

By PTI

BENGALURU: In a sharp spike, 45 new COVID-19 positive cases, including that of a five month old girl, have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections in the state to 750.

On Thursday, Karnataka had reported 12 cases.

"45 new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon. Till date 750 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 30 deaths and 371 discharges," the health department said in its mid-day situation update.

The cases include 14 from Davangere, 12 from Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada, 11 from Belagavi, seven from Bengaluru urban, and one from Ballari.

All most all cases are contacts of patients already tested positive, while contacts of four patients are being traced, the bulletin said.

At least 11 of them are children (below 18 years), while one is a five month old girl.