Make Mysuru orange zone: Somashekar

By Express News Service

MYSURU: District minister ST Somashekar has appealed to CM BS Yediyurappa to declare Mysuru an orange zone as there were no fresh Covid-19 cases. He said three reasons have been found behind the outbreak in Nanjangud — an employee attended a conference in Bengaluru; some people from outside the state had visited the company for an audit, and thirdly, some of the employees had travelled outside the state. He said that the police are considering these factors as part of the probe into the spread.