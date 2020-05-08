Migrants’ issue likely to come up at BSY’s meeting with Opposition

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two days after announcing an economic relief package over Covid-19 crisis in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will meet opposition leaders led by Congress Legislative Party Chief Siddaramaiah.

The opposition will raise the issues of farmers and traditional occupation workers at Friday’s meeting. He is the second chief minister in the country to call for an all-party meeting to discuss measures to contain COVID.

“Vegetable and fruit growing farmers have been left out of the state’s compensation package. Migrant workers’ welfare has been compromised. Communities that are involved in traditional occupation or handiwork have not been considered for one-time compensation. We intend to raise these issues tomorrow,” said a Congress source.

A delegation of traditional occupation workers met Siddaramaiah on Thursday urging him to take up their cause with the government. While the government announced a compensation of Rs 5,000 to unorganised sector workers like barbers and washermen, many who are involved in pottery, leatherwork, carpentry, etc have been left out of the relief package. The opposition is expected to highlight the plight of these communities. The government had come in for a great deal of criticism over the migrant issue.