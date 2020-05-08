Samples divided into categories

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state has issued a circular on categorisation of samples being sent for testing. Samples will now be labelled as A, B and C. Samples of people who died and are suspected to be Covid-positive, primary and secondary contacts of positive cases, healthcare workers and SARI cases come under ‘A’. Samples of ILI patients living in containment zones come under ‘B’. All other samples come under C. The time frame in which samples must be tested is 12 hours, 24 hours and 24-48 hours for A, B and C, respectively.