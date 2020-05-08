STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tailoring community in Karnataka demands financial package amid COVID-19 lockdown

Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce secretary NM Suresh said that the tailoring community were in dire straits in the state due to the complete stoppage of their business.

Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce with CM BS Yeddiyurappa

Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce secretary NM Suresh with CM BS Yeddiyurappa

By Express News Service

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has requested the Karnataka government to announce a financial package to  help the tailoring community which has been suffering due to the nationwide lockdown.

In a request to CM BS Yeddiyurappa, KFCC secretary NM Suresh, who is the president of Karnataka State Namadeva Shimpi Samaj, said that the tailoring community were in dire straits in the state due to the complete stoppage of their business.

"CM BS Yeddiyurappa had recently announce the package of Rs 1,610 crore for various stakeholders. However, this package didn't include the tailoring community who have been in the business of stitching clothes for ages. This backward community require a financial package immediately. As the chief minister has been responding to the requests of various communities, I am sure that he will not let us down and will surely announce a package at the earliest," he said in a press release.

