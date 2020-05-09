After 45-day long wait, migrants set to go home

NAUSHAD BIJAPUR By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Stranded for over a period of about 45 days in Goa and Maharashtra due to the lockdown, a large number of Kannadigas, most of them migrant workers, are all set to return home at last. The district administration and police have made elaborate arrangements on the borders of these two States to welcome all the migrants on their arrival. At Kanakumbi on the Goa border and Kugnoli on the Maharashtra border, Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) posts have been set up to streamline the process of migrants entering the State.

Kannadigas from Goa have already started arriving at the border where four stalls have been set up and about 250 personnel have been deployed at the SOP post in order to screen them. Apart from their primary health checkup, a thorough scrutiny of their documents will be made before they are allowed into the State. SP Laxman Nimbargi said, “The entry of all migrant workers and others from both the States would be smooth at the borders. The local authorities have initiated measures to ensure that all people moving into the State adhered to the Covid-19 guidelines”.

According to sources, thousands of migrants and students are stranded in different districts of Maharashtra. They will be given a smooth passage into Karnataka through the Kugnoli checkpost. A senior officer said that though there is no official communication from the Goan authorities regarding the number of migrants coming back to Karnataka, sources said that about 20,000 Kannadigas have registered their names with the Goan authorities.

However, officials are waiting for confirmation from the Goan authorities in this regard. “After the scrutiny and health checkup, groups will be formed and a nodal officer will be sent along with them to the desired destination. Authorities are also mulling over making transport arrangements if required,” sources added.