STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

After 45-day long wait, migrants set to go home

Kannadigas from Goa have already started arriving at the border where four stalls have been set up and about 250 personnel have been deployed at the SOP post in order to screen them.

Published: 09th May 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

special train

Migrant labourers heading home in special trains at Karnataka's Chikka Banavara railway station. (Photo | EPS)

By NAUSHAD BIJAPUR
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Stranded for over a period of about 45 days in Goa and Maharashtra due to the lockdown, a large number of Kannadigas, most of them migrant workers, are all set to return home at last. The district administration and police have made elaborate arrangements on the borders of these two States to welcome all the migrants on their arrival. At Kanakumbi on the Goa border and Kugnoli on the Maharashtra border, Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) posts have been set up to streamline the process of migrants entering the State.

Kannadigas from Goa have already started arriving at the border where four stalls have been set up and about 250 personnel have been deployed at the SOP post in order to screen them. Apart from their primary health checkup, a thorough scrutiny of their documents will be made before they are allowed into the State. SP Laxman Nimbargi said, “The entry of all migrant workers and others from both the States would be smooth at the borders. The local authorities have initiated measures to ensure that all people moving into the State adhered to the Covid-19 guidelines”.

According to sources, thousands of migrants and students are stranded in different districts of Maharashtra. They will be given a smooth passage into Karnataka through the Kugnoli checkpost. A senior officer said that though there is no official communication from the Goan authorities regarding the number of migrants coming back to Karnataka, sources said that about 20,000 Kannadigas have registered their names with the Goan authorities.

However, officials are waiting for confirmation from the Goan authorities in this regard. “After the scrutiny and health checkup, groups will be formed and a nodal officer will be sent along with them to the desired destination. Authorities are also mulling over making transport arrangements if required,” sources added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
migrant workers Kannadigas
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp