COVID-19: Tablighi Jamaat members treated in Gujarat show signs of relapse

First such case, but test results awaited; officials, passengers of two buses, bound for Chitradurga and Tumakuru, quarantined.

The Tablighi Jamaat members had attended a religious congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi against the social distancing protocol amid the coronavirus outbreak.

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Three patients who had been cured of COVID-19 in Ahmedabad, have shown signs of relapse. The trio, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat, had travelled in a bus from Gujarat and reached Chitradurga on Tuesday. Throat swabs were collected from all 15 people who had travelled in the private bus, along with 18 passengers in another bus, which had reached Pavagada in Tumakuru. The travellers were put under institutional quarantine at JMIT Hostel on their arrival at Bogalerahatti checkpost, and their throat swabs were collected by the health department and later sent for testing.

Jamaat attendees who had been
quarantined in Ahmedabad reached
Four of the members had tested positive on April 5 and been treated in hospital in Ahmedabad, and were discharged after testing negative twice within 24 hours on April 19. They were kept under observation until they started their journey to Chitradurga on May 3. However, of the four who were cured, three have shown symptoms of the infection again.

They were shifted to the designated COVID-19 isolation block at the District Hospital premises. Deputy Commissioner R Vinoth Priya said that lab test results are yet to confirm the relapse, though treatment of the patients has begun. She said that according to the patients’ records, they were treated in Ahmedabad in early April, but the district authorities are waiting for clarification on the patients’ health from the authorities in Ahmedabad.

Results of the remaining 12 passengers came negative, but they have to complete 14 days in institutional quarantine. She said that since the patients were provided food by their families, they will now have to collect information about those who were in touch with them, test them for infection and also quarantine them.

Officials under home quarantine

The assistant commissioner, tahsildar, hostel warden, police officials and 20 other officials who were present when the Tablighi Jamaat members were being checked and quarantined, have been directed to remain in home quarantine for 14 days, and their throat swab samples have been collected for testing, the DC said. Besides, 21 people who came to Holalkere from Surat have also been put under institutional quarantine, and their throat swabs collected, she added. District health officer Dr Palaksha told The New Indian Express, “We were shown records of the patients’ test results done during their treatment and period of quarantine in Ahmedabad. Their tests on April 19 came negative, however, we are yet to get confirmation from the State Surveillance Cell.”

