Doctors keep up battle but 47 cases continue to push Karnataka's Hirebagewadi into red

The relentless efforts being made by the district administration and the police to free Hirebagewadi town from Covid- 19 have failed to yield results.

Migrant workers from Goa, who arrived on foot at Honnihal village near Belagavi on Saturday, receive food packets from villagers. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The relentless efforts being made by the district administration and the police to free Hirebagewadi town from Covid- 19 have failed to yield results.

This small town located 20-km from the city has turned into a hotspot of coronavirus recording 47 cases so far.

Besides initiating stringent measures to contain the spread of virus for the past few weeks at Hirebagewadi, most of top police and other officers are visiting the town at regular intervals to take stock of the situation.

Most of the primary and secondary contacts of people who were tested positive in the initial stage and later have been quarantined from Hirebagewadi.

However, the virus is believed to have spread among a large sections of people in the town given the way number of cases are shooting up. On a single day on Friday, 10 out of 48 cases were recorded in Hirebagewadi alone that takes the total number of cases in the district to 85.

Some of the patients in Hirebagewadi had already mingled with people for some days before they were put under quarantine.

Marked as containment zone, strict measures have been taken by the government to avoid any activity here except for the supply of essential materials to the residents.

On Friday, six of the 10 people tested positive from the town are women while one is a minor girl.

The situation in the city has been under control even as some containment zones are still being set up.

Four persons who were tested positive at Camp locality in the heart of city were discharged after recovery a few days ago. Another worst-hit area here is Kudchi town in Raibag taluk where 19 persons have tested positive for coronavirus so far. In all, 36 of the 85 so far tested positive in the district have been discharged from the hospital.

5-month-old baby among 12 new cases in Bhatkal

Karwar: Bhatkal witnessed a surge in cases on Friday, with 12 people, including a five-month-old baby and a child, testing positive. The parents of the minors, their relatives, and close friends of the family members are among the new cases.

Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner K Harish Kumar told TNIE that the family had been infected at the First Neuro Hospital in Dakshina Kannada district.

“They had obtained permission and gone for treatment of the baby, who had convulsions. But they did not reveal where they had been for treatment,” he said.

14 new cases reported in Davanagere, total up to 66

Davangere: Davanagere city reported 14 new positive cases on Friday, taking the total number in the district to 66. Ten of the patients had reportedly come in contact with Patient 533, while the rest of the cases are contacts of Patient 556. Of the cases, four died, taking the active cases to 60.

They are being treated at Chigateri General Hospital. DC Mahantesh Bilagi said that all the patients who tested positive were quarantined at Chigateri Hospital and their condition is stable.

The source of the infection in the district is the staff nurse at an urban health centre and 69-year-old patient, the DC said.

