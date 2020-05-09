STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gowda hears TNIE plea, asks Karnataka to airlift stranded expats

The New Indian Express reached out to Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda to apprise him of the situation of Kannadigas stranded in Malaysia.

Published: 09th May 2020 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 07:09 AM

Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda in Bengaluru on Monday | shriram bn

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The New Indian Express reached out to Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda to apprise him of the situation of Kannadigas stranded in Malaysia. Gowda has been proactive in engaging with the railway ministry to bring back Kannadigas stranded in other states and with the External Affairs ministry to arrange flights for those stranded abroad. “As of now, flights from UK, US, Philippines have permission to land in Bengaluru.

After raising the issue of Kannadigas stranded in Dubai, Qatar etc, the External Affairs Ministry has scheduled a flight to Mangaluru. Now that you have brought the issue of Malaysia to my notice, I will act on it immediately,” DV Sadananda Gowda told TNIE.

Gowda has written to the Karnataka government, asking the state to either consent to a special flight to airlift them from Malaysia or convince other states like to permit Karnataka residents to land in airports in their jurisdiction and move them to Karnataka.

Comments

