STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Kannadigas in Malayasia seek help to return

Naveen Kumar Reddy is one of over 75 Karnataka residents stranded in Malaysia.

Published: 09th May 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru international airport, Kempegowda International airport

Security stepped at Bengaluru Airport in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. (Photo | T Vinod Kumar, EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the Union government is operating flights and naval ships to bring back Indians stranded abroad, Naveen Kumar Reddy - a resident of Anekal near Bengaluru - has lost all hope of returning home. Stuck in Malaysia with his wife in her sixth month of pregnancy and mother who suffers from pyelonephritis, Naveen Kumar Reddy has sent multiple travel requests to the Indian High Commission in Malaysia but to no avail.

Naveen Kumar Reddy is one of over 75 Karnataka residents stranded in Malaysia. Why? Because the Karnataka government is yet to give the Ministry of External Affairs its consent to receive citizens from Malaysia. While Tamil Nadu and Kerala have arranged for their residents to be airlifted from Malaysia, those from Karnataka continue to await intimation from the high commission. Students, temporary work permit holders, pregnant women, and senior citizens are stuck with no money, no help, already expired or near-expiry visas, yearning to return home.

“There are flights to New Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the weekend but we are not being allowed to board those flights,” said Bhargava BC, an MBA student who put together a WhatsApp group of Kannadigas stranded in Malaysia. Bhargava BC is a student of a private college in Bengaluru who, along with five others, went to Malaysia for an internship program on March 13. The students are struggling with little money and no assurance of return.

The students reached out to other Kannadigas in Malaysia via social media and have put together a list of 75 people including four children, nine senior citizens, and two pregnant women. “We have reached out to all possible venues but nobody has called us even to check how we are doing. The last communication was an email from the high commission asking us to wait for further intimation. Visas of many people have already expired and we are facing very difficult times,” said Reddy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Malaysia Kannadigas
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp