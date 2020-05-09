STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka govt directs VCs to wind up graduate syllabus by May 30 through online classes

A final decision on the examinations will be taken after assessing the COVID-19 situation post May 17, said minister for higher education CN Ashwath Narayan

Published: 09th May 2020 07:11 PM

Karnataka deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka medical education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan (File photo)

By Pearl Maria D'Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to ensure timely completion of the syllabus of graduate courses, minister for higher education CN Ashwath Narayan instructed vice-chancellors to conduct classes online and wind up the portion by May 30.

Addressing vice-chancellors of all universities – private and government – in the state via video-conferencing on Saturday, Ashwath Narayan said the government had been receiving suggestions to promote students of first and second years without examinations on the lines of the Maharashtra system.

However, a final decision on the examinations will be taken after assessing the COVID-19 situation post May 17, he said.

Uniform syllabus

Ashwath Narayan, meanwhile, directed the committees constituted to study the implementation of a uniform pattern of syllabus and study material across the state to submit their reports within 15 days.

The minister said all the five committees constituted for the purpose are supposed to coordinate with the task force constituted under the Vision Group for Higher Studies while tabling their reports.

Their suggestions will be taken up for discussions with vice-chancellors, deans, syndicate members of universities, subject matter experts, industrialists and even foreign experts before coming out with a comprehensive plan. The uniform policy could well be introduced in the upcoming academic year if the process is completed within the stipulated time, he said.  

The five committees constituted for the purpose are headed by Y S Siddegowda, G Hemantha Kumar, Ramachandra Gowda, Karisiddappa and S Vidyashankar, vice chancellors of Tumakuru, Mysuru, Belagavi Rani Chennamma universities, VTU and KSOU respectively.

Better evaluation

Further, the minister directed the vice-chancellors to constitute a committee for better evaluation practices by Monday. This committee will table its report in the next 15 days.

