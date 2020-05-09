Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike with 48 positive cases

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka recorded its biggest ever single-day spike of 48 new Covid-19 cases, which includes 11 children. The total stands at 753 on Friday, including 376 discharges and 30 deaths. But the state government ruled out any link between the surge and relaxation in lockdown curbs. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, “It is unfortunate that the cases have increased. But we cannot attribute it to the lockdown relaxations as many cases are contacts of the previous positive patients. The discharged patients count in the state is more than active cases.”

Davangere recorded the highest with 14 positive cases, followed by Bhatkal, Uttara Kannada, 12 cases, Belagavi with 11 cases, Bengaluru Urban 7, Chitradurga 3 and Ballari 1. On the cost per patient for treatment, the minister said according to a rough calculation shared by the Bangalore Medical College, `4.74 crore had been spent as of date which included capital expenditure of `1.40 crore for purchase of equipment and construction of Covid-19 wards.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar visited Padarayanapura in Bengaluru. He interacted with corporator Imran Pasha, a police officer and residents and urged them to strictly adhere to lockdown guidelines to prevent the spreading of the infection. More than 40,000 people are residing in 7,500 houses in this containment area. Responding to a resident’s query of the spread of infection in the area due to the high density of population, the minister instructed the officials to stop all unnecessary movements and strictly maintain social distancing, which is the only way to contain the virus.

He also instructed the officials to conduct tests on all senior citizens residing in this zone and asked them to deploy mobile kiosks to collect squabs in Padarayanapura to fast-track testing. He also gave spontaneous orders to utilize Kidwai laboratory for additional testing. Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare, said that the health department has carried out random sample testing in Kalaburagi, Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru districts and that the results are awaited.