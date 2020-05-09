Karnataka to focus on reducing mortality rate

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government will additionally focus on measures to reduce the mortality rate in critical patients by strengthening health systems to ensure that critical patients are treated early. This decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by T M Vijay Bhaskar, Chief Secretary, with officials from the health department. The meeting was attended among others by Jawaid Akthar, Additional Chief Secretary, and Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner, Department of Health and Family Welfare.

“By strengthening health systems, we must ensure that critical patients are treated early. This will help reduce the death rate of Covid-19 patients in Karnataka. We have instructed all District Health Officers to nominate nodal and sub-nodal officers to monitor and capture details of ICU patients, patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and the critically ill on a day-to-day basis.

We have also made necessary arrangements for the Critical Care Support Team (CCST) to conduct training for Covid-19 teams in designated hospitals on current treatment protocols. We have also formed district committees to streamline their interactions with the Critical Care Support Team for better patient care,” the Chief Secretary said. The officials assessed the functioning of tele-ICU unit and the CCST. Jawaid Akhtar said, “Our team of expert doctors has recommended the use of pulse oximeters for all patients, and the necessity of routing all patients through the CCST.

They have also suggested that people with lung issues should be tested for Covid-19. In order to reduce the burden on government hospitals, tests can be taken from private hospitals too. We have advised districts to procure two or three high flow nasal cannula systems for patients and suggested non-invasive ventilation.”