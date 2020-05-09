STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Lockdown 3.0: Covid-19 cases swell in Karnataka

This is way higher than the previous five days when the rate of increase was around 18 per day.

Published: 09th May 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramu Patil
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases in Karnataka, especially in the first five days of ‘Lockdown 3.0’, is a worrisome trend for the state, which otherwise has been doing much better than many other states in fighting the pandemic. The State Government too acknowledges that there is a need to tread with caution. Between May 4 and May 8, 139 new cases surfaced at the rate of 27 every day.

This is way higher than the previous five days when the rate of increase was around 18 per day. On May 3, the total number of cases was 614 and the tally rose to 753 on Friday when a single-day highest of 48 cases were registered. Experts say it is too early to link the spike in number of cases to the easing of the lockdown norms as most new cases are coming from specific clusters like Davanagere, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Uttara Kannada. Except Belagavi, most of those districts had hitherto not reported a high number of cases.

“If these cases are coming from areas like Bengaluru and Mysuru, where the number of cases were high already, then it could have been concluded that it was because of easing the lockdown. Since they are coming from specific clusters, it is too early to say so,” feels Dr C N Manjunath, Director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, Bengaluru, and nodal officer for COVID-19 testing. “People coming from other states could be the mother source of new cases,” he pointed out.

More testing also a reason for spike in numbers

MAHARASHTRA and Gujarat have become epicenters of Covid- 19 and migration of people from different states, and also those returning from abroad, could pose a new challenge for the authorities. “We have to exercise caution and continue to take appropriate measures to contain the spread of the virus,” said Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, the State Government’s spokesperson on Covid-19 matters. The minister too said it is early to link the increase in the number of cases to the change in lockdown norms. The increase in testing could be one reason for the spike in numbers.

Up to May 3, the state had conducted 70,998 tests, which has now crossed 98,000. The testing capacity has increased exponentially and by Saturday, the state will cross one lakh tests. The number of testing laboratories in the state too has increased from 13 on April 14 to 34 at present. “People have to be extra careful as we gradually exit the lockdown. They have to be more careful than when there was a complete lockdown. The virus doesn’t move, it’s only people who move the virus,” warned Dr Manjunath “Social distancing and hygiene have to be a part of our daily routine now. There is a prediction that there could be a spike by end of May or in early June. Control of Covid-19 in India today is in the people’s court,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lockdown Karnataka Covid-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp