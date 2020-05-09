Lockdown 3.0: Covid-19 cases swell in Karnataka

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases in Karnataka, especially in the first five days of ‘Lockdown 3.0’, is a worrisome trend for the state, which otherwise has been doing much better than many other states in fighting the pandemic. The State Government too acknowledges that there is a need to tread with caution. Between May 4 and May 8, 139 new cases surfaced at the rate of 27 every day.

This is way higher than the previous five days when the rate of increase was around 18 per day. On May 3, the total number of cases was 614 and the tally rose to 753 on Friday when a single-day highest of 48 cases were registered. Experts say it is too early to link the spike in number of cases to the easing of the lockdown norms as most new cases are coming from specific clusters like Davanagere, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Uttara Kannada. Except Belagavi, most of those districts had hitherto not reported a high number of cases.

“If these cases are coming from areas like Bengaluru and Mysuru, where the number of cases were high already, then it could have been concluded that it was because of easing the lockdown. Since they are coming from specific clusters, it is too early to say so,” feels Dr C N Manjunath, Director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, Bengaluru, and nodal officer for COVID-19 testing. “People coming from other states could be the mother source of new cases,” he pointed out.

More testing also a reason for spike in numbers

MAHARASHTRA and Gujarat have become epicenters of Covid- 19 and migration of people from different states, and also those returning from abroad, could pose a new challenge for the authorities. “We have to exercise caution and continue to take appropriate measures to contain the spread of the virus,” said Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, the State Government’s spokesperson on Covid-19 matters. The minister too said it is early to link the increase in the number of cases to the change in lockdown norms. The increase in testing could be one reason for the spike in numbers.

Up to May 3, the state had conducted 70,998 tests, which has now crossed 98,000. The testing capacity has increased exponentially and by Saturday, the state will cross one lakh tests. The number of testing laboratories in the state too has increased from 13 on April 14 to 34 at present. “People have to be extra careful as we gradually exit the lockdown. They have to be more careful than when there was a complete lockdown. The virus doesn’t move, it’s only people who move the virus,” warned Dr Manjunath “Social distancing and hygiene have to be a part of our daily routine now. There is a prediction that there could be a spike by end of May or in early June. Control of Covid-19 in India today is in the people’s court,” he added.