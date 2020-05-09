STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Seek Rs 50,000 crore from Centre: Opposition

Enhanced compensation sought for farmers and unorganised sector workers as part of Covid-19 relief efforts

Published: 09th May 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

CM BS Yediyurappa with Opposition leaders during an all-party meeting on Covid-19 in Bengaluru on Friday | EXPRESS

By ANUSHA RAVI
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met an all-party delegation comprising leaders of Congress, Janata Dal-Secular as well as representatives of farmer unions on Friday to discuss relief and containment measures over Covid-19. Friday’s meeting was the second such instance of the government- opposition coordination on battling the coronavirus. Apart from the two all-party meetings held since March, Yediyurappa had met Congress leaders separately in April over the pandemic.

Opposition leaders, led by Congress Legislature Party chief Siddaramaiah, urged the state government to seek a Rs 50,000-crore package from the Union government to assuage losses caused by the lockdown. A host of topics from farmers to discrepancies in the distribution of relief were discussed. According to Siddaramaiah, considering the financial crunch, the state should urge the Union government to announce a financial package.

“The state government should urge the Union government to declare the Covid-19 situation a national calamity and seek Rs 50,000-crore special economic package for Karnataka,” he said, adding that the Rs 1,610-crore package announced by the state barely covers a fraction of people affected by the pandemic. “The compensation is unscientific,” he said. The opposition parties submitted a 24-point memorandum to the chief minister on immediate measures that need to be taken, including enhanced compensation for farmers and unorganised sector workers.

The JDS said ASHA workers and anganwadi staffers should be given a daily payment of Rs 200 for their works as frontline corona warriors. H K Kumaraswamy and H D Revanna of the JDS and S R Patil, Eshwar Khandre, D K Shivakumar, Krishna Byregowda and V S Ugrappa of the Congress were present at the meeting. The chief minister was accompanied by deputy chief ministers CN Ashwath Narayan and Govind Karjol along with ministers Suresh Kumar, BC Patil and Basavaraj Bommai.

The opposition also sought a special sitting of the Legislative Assembly to take up matters related to the lockdown impact. The Congress even agreed to do away with TA/DA for legislators for the session. “We also raised the issue of BJP leaders siphoning off government aid for lactating mothers and rebranding it as their own relief material. We have also insisted that labourers should not be forced to work like bonded labourers. They have the dignity of life.

They are nation builders and all decisions need to be taken in consultation with them,” said Shivakumar, president, KPCC. Yediyurappa, who gave the opposition a patient hearing, assured them that the Covid-19 containment strategy in Karnataka was better managed in comparison with other states. The government will consider more compensation to other sectors in the coming days, Yediyurappa is said to have told the opposition leaders while accepting their recommendations for consideration.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa COVID 19
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp