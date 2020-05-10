STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alarming single-day spike takes COVID-19 cases in Belagavi past 100-mark

These positive patients, were part of a group of 30 people who entered Belagavi district from Ajmer a few days ago.

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI (KARNATAKA): On a day when Belagavi district in Karnataka reported 22 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 107, it has emerged that these patients have a connection to Ajmer in Rajasthan. 

The link to the virus in the district was the Tablighi congregation held in New Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz. This lone connection had reportedly spread the virus among 85 persons who had come in contact with four returnees of Markaz. However, the 22 patients on Sunday have a new connection from Ajmer of Rajasthan.

These positive patients, were part of a group of 30 people who entered Belagavi district from Ajmer a few days ago. They were stopped by the police and kept under institutional quarantine at Moraraji Desai residential School near Stavanidhi Ghat in Nippani taluk. In addition to the 30, eight are from Bagalkote. All have been shifted to the COVID-19 designated BIMS Hospital in Belagavi.

ALSO READ: In biggest-ever spike, Karnataka records 53 new cases; state tally 847

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Deputy Commissioner Dr SB Bommanahalli said, "A private bus carrying 38 persons arrived at Belagavi border along with a pass issued by the district collector of Ajmer on May 2. Our officers deputed at the checkpoints stopped them and sent them back. But they entered again through the border villages. However, our officers succeeded in tracing them within five km from the border and seized their vehicle. They were all put into institutional quarantine at the hilltop near Nippani. Their swabs were collected on May 7 for testing. The reports of 30 among them tested positive while others tested negative. The positive patients are natives of Hukkeri, Raibag, Athani, Chikkodi and Belagavi taluk while eight are from Badami taluk of Bagalkote district.

Timely action of officers prevented the break out of this pandemic

"A big mishap has been avoided since we quarantined them immediately after they entered Belagavi border. All the people were in staying in Ajmer for the past one and a half months, while the nationwide lockdown was announced. It is good that they have not travelled or come in contact with any person from Belagavi district. Therefore, people of Belagavi need not worry or fear. Further, we are conducting strict screening and checking at the borders of the district and taking necessary measures by deploying medical teams. The district officials are also being informed when somebody comes to cross the border," said DC Dr SB Bommanhalli. 

Coronavirus
