Complete graduation courses' syllabus by May-end, DyCM tells V-Cs

He said all the five committees constituted for the purpose are supposed to coordinate with the task force constituted under the Vision Group for Higher Studies while tabling their reports.

BENGALURU: In order to ensure timely completion of syllabus of graduation courses, Minister for Higher Education CN Ashwath Narayan instructed vice-chancellors to conduct classes online and complete the portions by May 30. Addressing vice-chancellors of all universities - private and government - in the State via video-conferencing on Saturday, Ashwath Narayan said a final decision on the examination will be taken after assessing the Covid-19 situation post May 17.

As the teaching faculty in government colleges have already been attending their respective colleges, the minister instructed lecturers and professors of private universities, too, to follow suit and conduct classes online. The  minister directed the committees constituted to study implementation of a uniform pattern of syllabus and study material across the State to submit their reports within 15 days.

He said all the five committees constituted for the purpose are supposed to coordinate with the task force constituted under the Vision Group for Higher Studies while tabling their reports. Their suggestions will be taken up for discussions with vice-chancellors, deans, syndicate members of universities and subject matter experts. The uniform policy could well be introduced in the upcoming academic year if the process is completed within the stipulated time, he said.  

‘Cancel SSLC exams’
Bengaluru: People’s Alliance for Fundamental Right to Education, Karnataka, on Saturday urged the state government to cancel the SSLC board examinations. The request comes after Punjab government cancelled PSEB exams and promoted students based on their performance in their pre-boards. In a letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Niranjanaradhya V P of the Alliance said SSLC students should be promoted based on their performance in preparatory and internal examinations.

