STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Expats must pay for hotel quarantine

All asymptomatic international passengers landing in Bengaluru will be shifted to hotels chosen by the government, and will have to pay for their stay.

Published: 10th May 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: All asymptomatic international passengers landing in Bengaluru will be shifted to hotels chosen by the government, and will have to pay for their stay. Three, four and five-star hotels have been marked, and passengers can choose where they wish to stay. This was decided at a high-level meeting of Smart City team members, comprising additional chief secretaries, BBMP, police and health officials, on Saturday to discuss the road ahead in tackling the Covid-19 crisis and how to ensure that cases do not multiply.

They also discussed how to deal with expats and migrants coming into Karnataka from other states, countries and districts. BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar told The New Sunday Express that rates of hotels have been slashed to Rs 1,000 - 4,000 per night. So far, those who had been quarantined in hotels were not paying for their stay. Symptomatic people will be immediately sent to hospitals for tests and treatment, he added. 

Officials have estimated that around 6,500 international passengers are due to land in Bengaluru, besides 20,000 citizens coming in from other states. In all, the government has received 60,000 applications for passes. “Among these, those who are symptomatic will be sent to institutional quarantine and the asymptomatic will be home-quarantined. Notices will be stuck on their doors to make people aware, and a close watch will be kept on their health,” Kumar added. Those passing through Karnataka borders will be taken in a police convoy till the border of their town or city, to ensure that they do not sneak into cities in between. The police will have all details of these travellers. 

RULES REVISED
The state government has come up with revised guidelines for quarantining primary contacts. Those who test negative will be home quarantined, instead of at institutions, as done earlier. They will be sent into institutional quarantine for 14 days if they don’t have a separate room with an attached toilet, and will be stamped on their hand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp