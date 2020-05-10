Karnataka may amend labour laws, discussions with stakeholders on 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State labour department plans to amend existing labour laws but in consultation with all stakeholders. “Industrialists in Karnataka are demanding an Uttar Pradesh model, but we are thinking of coming up with something better,” Manivannan P, principal secretary of the labour department said.

In Uttar Pradesh, in order to attract investments to firm up the economy, the Yogi Adityanath government has approved an ordinance suspending a majority of labour laws in the state for the next three years. The Karnataka government, too, is examining many options to support the economy in the post-lockdown period.

“It is too early and in the stakeholder consultation stage. More discussions with trade unions and associations will be held in the coming days,” Manivannan said. Asked about issuing notices to employers who have reduced wages or not paid salaries for April, Manivannan said this will be placed before the task force that has industry associations, trade unions and officials on board. No notices will be issued, he added.

“If the committee says the company has to pay, it has to. If they don’t, the association will pursue it. If the company is in genuine distress, we will wait for directions from the central government under the National Disaster Management Authority,” Manivannan added. On Saturday, at an interactive session with Manivannan, the CII said that the government should lift the lockdown in other districts and zones, and make it convenient for industry to resume normal operations, though this decision was dependent on the Covid cases.

On interdistrict and interstate movement of employees, Manivannan suggested that employees be requested home quarantine for 14 days before they start operations. The government is looking at extending working hours to 12-hour shifts and 72-hour shifts per week. However, department sources said this was still undecided.