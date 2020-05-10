Karnataka never came under any pressure on migrant workers’ issue: Suresh Kumar

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After initial flip-flops, the Karnataka government has now put in place a system for migrant workers returning to their hometowns in different States. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, who is also the State Government’s spokesperson on the Covid-19 matters, says the government never came under pressure from any lobby. Trains were stopped for sometime as the recipient States were not ready with all the arrangements to receive migrant workers. “Neither our government nor the builders should make any efforts to stop them as they want to go to hometowns see their families,” the minister told The New Sunday Express.

Excerpts of the interview:

Did the government fail to anticipate the magnitude of the situation?

No. Communication gap led to initial hiccups, but we took measures to reassure migrant workers who wanted to return to their hometowns. Along with senior officers Kumar Nayak and Manjunath Prasad, I had visited major construction sites across Bengaluru and requested workers not to pay heed to rumours and that the government would make all arrangements for them. We decided to allow people to return to their hometowns by trains, but the recipient States had not prepared with containment zones and we had to stop the services for some time. In the meantime, since workers were very keen to return, the CM agreed and we resumed the services after contacting those States.



Why were trains stopped?

The government was accused of coming under pressure from builders... Karnataka government did not buckle under the builders’ lobby or pressure from any other lobby. Builders had approached us seeking permission to get workers to the construction sites from nearby locations and we had agreed. They had also asked us that police personnel should not force the migrant workers to leave the construction sites and return to their hometowns. As Revenue Minister R Ashoka had made it clear earlier when we sent migrant workers to two States, they were not prepared to receive them. That is when we decided to send them after those States made arrangements for screening and quarantine as otherwise they would not be allowed in their villages. We had stopped the trains so that those States can make arrangements, give us a clear indication and not under any pressure.

Why charge them?

Except Tripura, no other State said they will bear the expenses of getting back their migrant workers. We sent over 1.10 lakh workers to their hometowns and villages in our State. But the number of migrant workers from other States was much higher and it was not possible to do the same arrangements for them. We spoke to the Railways and they agreed to give 85 per cent subsidy on tickets. That is being done now.

Some builders are accused of forcibly keeping workers?

In the present situation, even if they keep them forcibly, their work will not be done and it may even lead to an adverse situation. Migrant workers will come back, may be after sometime. Now, they want to go home and see their family members. Neither our government nor the builders should make any efforts to retain them. Workers will stay back in the companies that had taken good care of them.

Migrant workers are also returning to Karnataka. What are the precautions we are taking?

We are ready with a protocol to receive migrant workers returning to hometowns in Karnataka.