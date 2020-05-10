STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No flattening the curve, Karnataka reports 41 cases

Karnataka registered 41 new cases on Saturday, again on the higher side, taking the total number of infections in the state to 794.

Published: 10th May 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

People reserve their spots as they wait for MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan and his supporters to distribute groceries in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru, on Saturday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka registered 41 new cases on Saturday, again on the higher side, taking the total number of infections in the state to 794. However, the good news is that the State has crossed 1 lakh sample testing. Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar tweeted, “Karnataka crossed 1 lakh #COVID19 tests milestone. Our fight against Corona will continue with more zeal. We are boosting our testing capacity to have 60 labs by end of this month and will be able to conduct 10,000 tests per day.”

However, 41 cases seemed of a concern, with about 12 cases being recorded in Bengaluru Urban from the two hot spots --- Hongasandra and Padarayanapura. Five cases –four males and one female — from Hongasandra were contact of a migrant labourer from Bihar, while seven cases were from Padarayanapura. While Davangere recorded six cases -- five were contacts of Patient 651. In Bantwal, Dakshina Kannada, there were three positive cases who were contacts of Patient 578.

Bhatkal, Uttara Kannada, recorded eight positive cases, of which six were secondary contacts of Patient 659, including two babies. The other two are contacts of Patient 740 and 750. Bidar had three positive cases, the contact tracing is under progress in one and the others are contacts of previous patients. An 11-year-old female patient from Vijaypura has tested positive.

Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga and Tumakuru recorded three positive cases each while in Chikkaballapur, there was one case. The State had a total of 386 discharges. Of them, 10 were discharged on Saturday. The death toll is unchanged at 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka COVID19
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp