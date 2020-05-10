No flattening the curve, Karnataka reports 41 cases

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka registered 41 new cases on Saturday, again on the higher side, taking the total number of infections in the state to 794. However, the good news is that the State has crossed 1 lakh sample testing. Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar tweeted, “Karnataka crossed 1 lakh #COVID19 tests milestone. Our fight against Corona will continue with more zeal. We are boosting our testing capacity to have 60 labs by end of this month and will be able to conduct 10,000 tests per day.”

However, 41 cases seemed of a concern, with about 12 cases being recorded in Bengaluru Urban from the two hot spots --- Hongasandra and Padarayanapura. Five cases –four males and one female — from Hongasandra were contact of a migrant labourer from Bihar, while seven cases were from Padarayanapura. While Davangere recorded six cases -- five were contacts of Patient 651. In Bantwal, Dakshina Kannada, there were three positive cases who were contacts of Patient 578.

Bhatkal, Uttara Kannada, recorded eight positive cases, of which six were secondary contacts of Patient 659, including two babies. The other two are contacts of Patient 740 and 750. Bidar had three positive cases, the contact tracing is under progress in one and the others are contacts of previous patients. An 11-year-old female patient from Vijaypura has tested positive.

Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga and Tumakuru recorded three positive cases each while in Chikkaballapur, there was one case. The State had a total of 386 discharges. Of them, 10 were discharged on Saturday. The death toll is unchanged at 30.