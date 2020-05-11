STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10 more COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka, state's tally surges to 858

3 cases are from Davanagere district, 2 from Bagalkot, 2 from Bidar, 1 from Vijayapura, 1 from Haveri and 1 from Kalaburagi.

Two cases of COVID-19 were reported in Bagalkot on Monday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka has recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total tally in the state to 858, as per the mid-day bulletin from the health department.

A 33-year-old man who was a contact of a COVID-19 patient tested positive from Davanagere. Another 30-year-old woman who is a contact of another COVID-19 patient also tested positive from here. A 56-year-old woman who is a secondary contact of yet another COVID-19 patient also tested positive from this district.

A 20-year-old male from Banahatti, Bagalkot, with a travel history to Ahmedabad and a 28-year-old male from Badami, Bagalkot, who was a contact of a COVID-19 patient tested positive.

Two men aged 50 and 27 who were contacts of a COVID-19 patient tested positive from Bidar.

A lone case of a 20-year-old woman was reported from Vijayapura. She was the contact of a patient who tested positive earlier.

A 26-year-old man from Shiggavi, Haveri, with a travel history to Mumbai also tested positive.

A 38-year-old man from Kalaburagi also tested positive on Monday. The source of the infection is yet to be traced.

