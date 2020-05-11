14 more COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka, one patient readmitted, state's tally surges to 862

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka has recorded 14 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total tally in the state to 862, as per the mid-day bulletin from the health department.

3 cases are from Davanagere district, 2 from Bagalkot, 2 from Bidar, 1 from Vijayapura, 1 from Haveri, 2 from Bengaluru, 1 from Hassan, 1 from Mandya and 1 from Kalaburagi.

Patient 298, a 50-year-old male resident of Goa staying in Raibagh, Belagavi, who was previously discharged, was readmitted as he tested positive on the third test. He was discharged after two tests confirmed negative, after which he was quarantined at a Primary Health Centre. He had cardiac issues and hypertension since long and felt discomfort, which is when the third test was done.

A 33-year-old man who was a contact of a COVID-19 patient tested positive from Davanagere. Another 30-year-old woman who is a contact of another COVID-19 patient also tested positive from here. A 56-year-old woman who is a secondary contact of yet another COVID-19 patient also tested positive from this district.

A 20-year-old male from Banahatti, Bagalkot, with a travel history to Ahmedabad and a 28-year-old male from Badami, Bagalkot, who was a contact of a COVID-19 patient tested positive.

Two men aged 50 and 27 who were contacts of a COVID-19 patient tested positive from Bidar.

A lone case of a 20-year-old woman was reported from Vijayapura. She was the contact of a patient who tested positive earlier.

A 26-year-old man from Shiggavi, Haveri, with a travel history to Mumbai also tested positive.

A 38-year-old man from Kalaburagi also tested positive on Monday. The source of the infection is yet to be traced.

A 55-year-old woman from Ananthpura, Andhra Pradesh and a 26-year-old man from Bengaluru, both of whom were contacts of patient 796, tested positive in the city.

A 30-year-old woman from Hassan and a 38-year-old man from Mandya, both of whom had travel history to Mumbai tested positive as well.

District - Total positives

Bengaluru Urban - 178

Belagavi- 113

Mysuru- 88

Kalaburagi - 72

Davanagere - 71

Bagalkote - 53

Vijayapura - 50

Uttara Kannada - 39

Mandya - 30

Bidar - 27

Dakshina Kannada - 25

Chikkaballapura- 23

Ballari - 15

Dharwad - 12

Tumakuru- 11

Shivamogga - 8

Chitradurga - 7

Bengaluru Rural - 6

Gadag - 5

Udupi - 3

Haveri - 3

Kodagu - 1

Other states - 22

Total- 862

Activities-Today

Total passengers screened at air port and sea ports-373-141975

Persons in isolation at health facilities-212-1182

Total samples tested- 4284- 111595

Total samples reported as negative-4201-106467

Total samples positive for COVID-14-862

Activities-Cumulative