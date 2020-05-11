STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bat-ting for a COVID-19 cure

Considered a source of many infections, bats are now providing solutions to the medical fraternity, on a mission to find a drug for Covid-19. 

Published: 11th May 2020 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Express Illustrations.

By Express News Service

Researchers, mostly of Indian origin, from the University of Saskatchewan (USask), in Canada,  have unravelled how bats carry the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Covid-19 virus, SARS-CoV-2, without getting infected themselves.

The research could open gates towards finding out how the bats’ immunity system works, and help discover a vaccine that can boost immunity in humans against SARS-CoV-2 virus.

While MERS and SARS-CoV-2 have caused a large number of fatalities in humans, bats have remained unharmed by them.

The research was published in the journal Scientific Reports. Researchers found that despite bats being infected with the virus for months before passing it to humans or other hosts, there are adaptations in a bat’s anatomy which cause the host cells in the nocturnal creatures to coexist with the virus.

They discovered that instead of killing bat cells — as the virus does to human cells — MERS and SARS-CoV-2 viruses enters a “long-term relationship with the host cells”. This “relationship” is maintained by the bat’s ‘super’ immune system.

The team, led by researcher Vikram Misra, plans to next focus on determining how the bat-borne virus adapts to infection and replication in camelid (a group of even-toed ungulates that includes camels) and human cells.

This information could be critical to predict the next bat-borne virus, the researchers said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus in India
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp