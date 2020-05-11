Coronavirus: Festive time for students as special train leaves for J-K from Karnataka

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time since migrant trains began operations on May 3, the Bengaluru Railway Division on Sunday put students in the first special train to Jammu & Kashmir. The train left at 12.34 pm from Chikkabanawara railway station, on a day in which many firsts were recorded with regard to migrant special trains. Kamil Ilahi, doing his M.Sc in Nursing here and a native of Bandipura, said, “This is such a relief — going home during Ramzan. Many of us are fasting too.” His words were echoed by others.



The train to J&K was followed by the first train to West Bengal from Malur in Kolar district.

Four more trains run to Tripura, UP, MP and Bihar

The first train to West Bengal was scheduled for May 4, but got held up due to that State delaying its consent. The train that left at 2.10 pm to Bankura City ran with 1,247 passengers, including 47 children, making it the only train out of the 21 special trains with such a high occupancy. Four more trains were run to four different states – Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar – thereby transporting its highest figure of 6,860 passengers in a single day. A total of 21 Shramik Specials have now been run in six days from May 3 to May 10 with a two-day break on May 6 and 7 caused by the Karnataka government’s decision to stop migrant specials.

The fresh, youthful faces who occupied a majority of the 980 occupied seats in the train to Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, were the most relieved lot. All the more, since many had booked air tickets to spend their annual vacation with families and the abrupt cancellation of flights and trains left them dejected. A good number of them were fasting for Ramzan and were desperate to be with folks at home during this spiritual period while a section wanted to just get out of the boredom caused by being stuck in their PGs or hostel rooms.

Two young girls onboard a special train which left Chikkabanavara station in Bengaluru for Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

Over 40 BMTC buses brought all the students who had gathered at Palace Grounds from different parts of Bengaluru. Tanveer Ahmed Lone, doing his 4th-year B.Sc Nursing at Harsha College here and a native of Pulwama, said, “Most of my time in my PG with five other guys was spent playing mobile games. My flight was booked for March 26 when the lockdown was announced a day earlier.

All my plans came crashing down.” Aaqib Ahmed Dar, a third-year nursing student said, “We are extremely grateful to the Karnataka government for this.” Aksa Vashiv, doing her third year in BMS College of Engineering, said, “Of course, we are going to be cut off from internet and the world of communication we have here, but home is home. I have downloaded everything on my phone so that I can use it offline when I reach my home in Budgam.”

Six AI repatriation flights to Bengaluru



National carrier Air India has decided to operate six repatriation flights from different countries to Bengaluru. The first flight from London, which had a delayed departure of 11.28 am (local time) is expected to reach the state capital after 4 am on Monday.