STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Seven more test coronavirus positive in Karnataka's Bhatkal

Among the seven people, three are those who have come in contact with primary contacts and two have come in contact with secondary contacts.

Published: 11th May 2020 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

The total number of cases in Bhatkal since the second week of March stands at 39. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Seven more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhatkal of Uttara Kannada district. Three women, aged 21, 50 and 33 are among those who have tested positive. Two youngsters — aged 15 and 16 — are also in the positive list. 

Among the seven people, three are those who have come in contact with primary contacts and two have come in contact with secondary contacts.

A 42-year-old male auto driver who ferried an 18-year-old girl — the first positive case in the district — to the hospital has also tested positive. A 60-year-old also made the list on Sunday. 

So far, 28 people have tested positive in the last four days, and most of them have already been admitted to Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) for treatment. 

The total number of cases in Bhatkal since the second week of March stands at 39. A total of 11 persons were treated at INSH Patanjali Hospital in Karwar and have since been discharged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp