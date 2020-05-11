Seven more test coronavirus positive in Karnataka's Bhatkal

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Seven more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhatkal of Uttara Kannada district. Three women, aged 21, 50 and 33 are among those who have tested positive. Two youngsters — aged 15 and 16 — are also in the positive list.

Among the seven people, three are those who have come in contact with primary contacts and two have come in contact with secondary contacts.



A 42-year-old male auto driver who ferried an 18-year-old girl — the first positive case in the district — to the hospital has also tested positive. A 60-year-old also made the list on Sunday.

So far, 28 people have tested positive in the last four days, and most of them have already been admitted to Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) for treatment.



The total number of cases in Bhatkal since the second week of March stands at 39. A total of 11 persons were treated at INSH Patanjali Hospital in Karwar and have since been discharged.