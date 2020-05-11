STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shivamogga reports coronavirus cases for first time after eight Gujarat returnees test positive

All these people have been quarantined and their throat swab samples have been tested. However, results of many samples are awaited.

Published: 11th May 2020 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Eshwarappa said that no one, except doctors and nurses, will be allowed in isolation wards.' (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Marx Tejaswi
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Shivamogga district reported Covid-19 cases for the first time since the outbreak. A total of eight people, who had returned from Ahmedabad, have tested positive. District Minister K S Eshwarappa told reporters that of the nine men that came on a bus from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, eight have tested positive.

“Of the eight, seven are from Shikaripura while one person hails from Thirthahalli. All patients have been treated at McGann Hospital. Travel histories of those who returned from Ahmedabad is being gathered,” he said. 

Eshwarappa said that no one, except doctors and nurses, will be allowed in isolation wards. “Doctors and nurses will also be made to stay at the hospital itself. Once these patients are cured, they will again be kept under quarantine for another 14 days. Doctors and nurses who treated the patients will also be kept under observation at a hotel for 14 days,” he said.

Eshwarappa also said that a total of 289 people have returned to the district from various states after passes were issued. All these people have been quarantined and their throat swab samples have been tested. However, results of many samples are awaited. The minister said Shivamogga will continue to be a green zone.

“The patients did not contract the disease here. Citizens should be cautious and should continue to abide by the government’s instructions,” Eshwarappa said.

