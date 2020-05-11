STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

With near-zero revenue, Karnataka starts fiscal year

The state, however, is not hopeful of receiving GST compensation at least till July-end as the Centre has extended the time to file GST returns.

Published: 11th May 2020 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 100 notes, Rupee, Cash, money, Economy

For representational purposes (File Photo| IANS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The complete lockdown in view of the Covid-19 pandemic has dealt a severe blow to the Karnataka government in the very first month of 2020-21 fiscal. The losses in the form of the state’s own tax revenue from different sources are pegged at Rs 10,675 crore for April.

Though excise duty on liquor sales contributes significantly to the state’s revenues, the closure of liquor outlets for 42 days contributed to a shortfall of Rs 2,856 crore. The government hopes to make up for this with the additional 17-25 per cent hike announced after liquor shops were allowed to open on May 4.

The state, however, is not hopeful of receiving GST compensation at least till July-end as the Centre has extended the time to file GST returns. The government had earlier announced that additional DA for its employees and pensioners will be stopped retrospectively from January 1. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka government coronavirus
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp