STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

COVID-19: Allow us to work, archaks urge Karnataka government

Another archak, who did not wish to reveal his identity, said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced relief for autorickshaw drivers, dhobis, barbers, and others.

Published: 12th May 2020 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

A board saying ‘No entry, Go Corona’ has been put up on a push cart to block vehicles on Sankar Mutt Road in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For archaks, work is worship, literally. With the closure of temples for almost two months taking a toll on them, archaks have appealed to the government to reopen places of worship to help them earn their living.

The state has over 34,000 temples run by the endowment department, of which 175 are categorised as Class A (with annual income above Rs 25 lakh), 158 as Class B (annual income Rs 5-25 lakh) and the rest as Class C (income less than Rs 5 lakh). There are also thousands of temples run by private trusts, organisations, and individuals.

Archaks of Class A and B temples have fixed salaries, while those working in Class C and non-endowment temples are largely dependent on offerings from devotees. Only Class A temples and a few others where regular pujas are held have remained open, without allowing devotees.

Another archak, who did not wish to reveal his identity, said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced relief for autorickshaw drivers, dhobis, barbers, and others. “Why have they not included us? Why ignore us? We do not protest or block roads,” he said. He said archaks are ready to use safety measures such as using sanitiser, wearing masks and maintaining physical distance. 

Endowment minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, however, said that he “is not thinking of allowing temples to reopen right now. If they are allowed to open, it will be difficult to maintain social distancing. Archaks will be given ration kits and money like others,’’ he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp