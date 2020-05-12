COVID-19: Karnataka Congress offers to bear train fares of migrants

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State Congress president DK Shivakumar said on Monday that his party will bear the railway fares of poor migrants who are heading home.



Accompanied by KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed, MP D K Suresh, former MP V S Ugrappa and other Congress leaders, Shivakumar met Bengaluru divisional railway manager Ashok Verma and submitted a memorandum offering to bear the financial cost of transporting migrant workers.

Shivakumar said it followed a decision taken by AICC president Sonia Gandhi recently to help migrant workers. He said he would deposit the money with the Railways soon.



He said Kerala announced a financial a package of Rs 20,000 crore while Karnataka offered a “measly” Rs 1,600 crore. The government should increase the package to Rs 50,000 crore, considering the size of Karnataka, he said.