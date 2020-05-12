Farmers in Mysuru left ‘high and dry’

K SHIVAKUMAR By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Thousands of farmers have lost their semi-dry crops in Kabini atchkat area due to lockdown. Though, Kabini reservoir has enough water that flowed into its vessel due to incessant rains during the monsoon and kindled hopes of agrarian community, pandemic followed by lockdown has turned everything topsy turvy.



The water resource officials had assured water for crops but have failed to do so due to prevailing situation.

The farmers were happy when they were promised of four watering in on and half system (15 days water in a month). Encouraged, they took up sowing of maize, green gram, ragi and other pulses that are grown in more than 50,000 hectares here.



The farming activities gained momentum as the region received pre-monsoon showers. But everything has turned into a bane as the water resources department that released water for 15 days in February, did not do so in March, to save the crops.

Jayappa, a farmer in Salundi said, “We have lost maize as there is no rain or water in Kabini irrigation canal. We would have been saved, if the water was released in March.” Chief Engineer (South) of Water Resources Department Shankare Gowda said, “Officials have been releasing water to irrigation canal from three days.”



However, when asked about not providing water to crops as assured during the previous month, he said that there is no permission to release water for summer crops and have been providing it for semi-dry crops and to meet domestic needs.