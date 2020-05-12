STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Farmers in Mysuru left ‘high and dry’

​The water resource officials had assured water for crops but have failed to do so due to prevailing situation.

Published: 12th May 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

The farming activities gained momentum as the region received pre-monsoon showers.

By K SHIVAKUMAR
Express News Service

MYSURU: Thousands of farmers have lost their semi-dry crops in Kabini atchkat area due to lockdown. Though, Kabini reservoir has enough water that flowed into its vessel due to incessant rains during the monsoon and kindled hopes of agrarian community, pandemic followed by lockdown has turned everything topsy turvy.

The water resource officials had assured water for crops but have failed to do so due to prevailing situation.

The farmers were happy when they were promised of four watering in on and half system (15 days water in a month). Encouraged, they took up sowing of maize, green gram, ragi and other pulses that are grown in more than 50,000 hectares here.

The farming activities gained momentum as the region received pre-monsoon showers. But everything has turned into a bane as the water resources department that released water for 15 days in February, did not do so in March, to save the crops.

Jayappa, a farmer in Salundi said, “We have lost maize as there is no rain or water in Kabini irrigation canal. We would have been saved, if the water was released in March.” Chief Engineer (South) of Water Resources Department Shankare Gowda said, “Officials have been releasing water to irrigation canal from three days.”

However, when asked about not providing water to crops as assured during the previous month, he said that there is no permission to release water for summer crops and have been providing it for semi-dry crops and to meet domestic needs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 Farmer
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp