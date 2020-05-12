Karnataka coronavirus positive tally goes up to 862, recoveries at 426 

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Monday added 14 COVID-19 positive cases, taking its tally to 862, with no addition to the death count which stands at 31. However, the number of recoveries has jumped to 426, while the number of active cases stands at 405.



It means the state has recorded a recovery percentage of 46.98 per cent and the recovered to active cases stands at 105.18 per cent.



Of the 14 additional cases reported on Monday, three are from Davanagere district, two from Bengaluru Urban, two from Bagalkot, two from Bidar, and one each from Vijayapura, Haveri, Hassan, Mandya and Kalaburagi.