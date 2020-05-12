Karnataka coronavirus positive tally goes up to 862, recoveries at 426 

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Monday added 14 COVID-19 positive cases, taking its tally to 862, with no addition to the death count which stands at 31. However, the number of recoveries has jumped to 426, while the number of active cases stands at 405.
It means the state has recorded a recovery percentage of 46.98 per cent and the recovered to active cases stands at 105.18 per cent.
Of the 14 additional cases reported on Monday, three are from Davanagere district, two from Bengaluru Urban, two from Bagalkot, two from Bidar, and one each from Vijayapura, Haveri, Hassan, Mandya and Kalaburagi.
In Davanagere, a 33-year-old man who was the contact of a patient tested positive, as did a 30-year-old woman who is the contact of another patient. A 56-year-old woman who is a secondary contact of a patient, also tested positive.
Two men in Bagalkot tested positive -- a 20-year-old with a travel history to Ahmedabad, Gujarat, from Banahatti, and a 28-year-old who was the contact of a patient from Badami. Two men, aged 50 and 27, who were contacts of a patient, tested positive in Bidar.
Vijayapura recorded a lone case, that of a 20-year-old pregnant woman, who contracted it from her husband. She is 4.5 months into her pregnancy, and tested positive on the 12th day of quarantine.
A 26-year-old man from Shiggavi, Haveri, with a travel history to Mumbai, Maharashtra, also tested positive. In Kalaburagi, a 38-year-old man tested positive, but his contact of infection is yet to be traced.
In Bengaluru city, a 55-year-old woman from Anantpur, Andhra Pradesh, and a 26-year-old man, both of whom are contacts of a patient, tested positive. A 30-year-old woman from Hassan and a 38-year-old man from Mandya, both with a travel history to Mumbai, tested positive as well.
DISCHARGED PATIENT READMITTED
Patient 298, a 50-year-old male resident of Goa staying in Raibagh, Belagavi, who had been previously discharged, was readmitted as he tested positive for the third test. He was discharged after two tests confirmed negative, after which he was quarantined at a Primary Health Centre.
He had cardiac issues and hypertension for long and felt discomfort, so the third test was done. He was the secondary contact of a patient with a travel history to the Delhi Jamaat event.