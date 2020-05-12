STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka, Kerala ministers exchange notes on fighting COVID-19 better

During the video-conference that lasted 50 minutes, both the ministers explained to each other measures taken to contain the spread of the virus and treatment practices.

Published: 12th May 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers wait to shift a Covid-19 positive patient from Shekhar Hospital in Basavanagudi to the designated isolation hospital in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  As the number of COVID-positive cases is increasing steadily, ministers from Karnataka and Kerala, which have managed the situation comparatively better than other states, exchanged notes on Monday. Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja discussed best practices adopted by both states in fighting the pandemic and challenges before them once the lockdown is lifted completely.

Kerala has done well in the rate of recovery and also keeping the mortality rate lower than most states in the country, while in Karnataka, the rate of recovery is higher than most states in the South and also the country. However, the mortality rate is a cause of concern for Karnataka and the government has constituted a team of specialist doctors to monitor the treatment of patients admitted in intensive care units across the state. On Monday, the state reported 14 new cases, taking the total to 862, including 31 deaths and426 discharges. 

During the video-conference that lasted 50 minutes, both the ministers explained to each other measures taken to contain the spread of the virus and treatment practices. Quarantining methods, testing and treatment of patients with respiratory ailments, cooperation of private medical colleges and quarantining of international passengers too were discussed. 

Sudhakar’s office stated that the Kerala minister appreciated measures taken by Karnataka in providing better treatment and use of technology for contact tracing and quarantining. Shailaja, meanwhile, said good healthcare facilities at taluk level helped her state fight the virus and made it easier for officials to quarantine and treat the infected people at various levels. On challenges before the states as migrant workers are returning to their hometowns from different parts of the country and also abroad, the Kerala minister said that better cooperation between states will help tackle the situation.

“Both the ministers discussed ICMR guidelines for treating pregnant women and senior citizens and the dilemma they faced. The ministers decided to appeal to the Centre for guidance on uniform measures on such issues,” a note from Sudhakar’s office stated. They agreed to have a dialogue regularly to exchange information on disease control and quality treatment of patients. Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar and other senior officers were present during the video-conference.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp