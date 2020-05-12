Karnataka, Kerala ministers exchange notes on fighting COVID-19 better

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the number of COVID-positive cases is increasing steadily, ministers from Karnataka and Kerala, which have managed the situation comparatively better than other states, exchanged notes on Monday. Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja discussed best practices adopted by both states in fighting the pandemic and challenges before them once the lockdown is lifted completely.

Kerala has done well in the rate of recovery and also keeping the mortality rate lower than most states in the country, while in Karnataka, the rate of recovery is higher than most states in the South and also the country. However, the mortality rate is a cause of concern for Karnataka and the government has constituted a team of specialist doctors to monitor the treatment of patients admitted in intensive care units across the state. On Monday, the state reported 14 new cases, taking the total to 862, including 31 deaths and426 discharges.

During the video-conference that lasted 50 minutes, both the ministers explained to each other measures taken to contain the spread of the virus and treatment practices. Quarantining methods, testing and treatment of patients with respiratory ailments, cooperation of private medical colleges and quarantining of international passengers too were discussed.

Sudhakar’s office stated that the Kerala minister appreciated measures taken by Karnataka in providing better treatment and use of technology for contact tracing and quarantining. Shailaja, meanwhile, said good healthcare facilities at taluk level helped her state fight the virus and made it easier for officials to quarantine and treat the infected people at various levels. On challenges before the states as migrant workers are returning to their hometowns from different parts of the country and also abroad, the Kerala minister said that better cooperation between states will help tackle the situation.

“Both the ministers discussed ICMR guidelines for treating pregnant women and senior citizens and the dilemma they faced. The ministers decided to appeal to the Centre for guidance on uniform measures on such issues,” a note from Sudhakar’s office stated. They agreed to have a dialogue regularly to exchange information on disease control and quality treatment of patients. Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar and other senior officers were present during the video-conference.