National Aerospace Laboratories develops non-invasive ventilator

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) laboratory, National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), has developed a spinoff technology — portable non-invasive ventilator, ‘SwasthVayu’, that has a potential to treat moderate or mid-stage patients who do not require intubation.



NAL Director Jitendra J Jadhav said that the non-invasive ventilator with externally connected oxygen concentrator is ideal for treating COVID-19 patients in wards, makeshift hospitals, dispensaries and at home.

CSIR NAL claimed that it developed the ventilator, configured with majority of indigenous components, in 36 days. The device is simple-to-use, cost-effective and compact, it said.



It has so far been certified for safety and performance by accredited agencies, and undergone stringent biomedical tests and beta clinical trials at NAL Health Centre.

The team of scientists at NAL was headed by Dr CM Ananda, Head, Electronics Department, Dr Amarnarayan D, Chief Medical Officer, NAL, and Dr Viren Sardana, Respiratory Physiologist, IGIB.