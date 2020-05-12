STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pregnant Karnataka nurse continues to serve at hospital amid COVID-19 outbreak

Published: 12th May 2020 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 01:41 PM

Roopa Praveen Rao, an expectant mother and a nurse at a hospital in Shivamogga's Karnataka. (Photo |ANI)

By ANI

SHIVAMOGGA: Roopa Praveen Rao, an expectant mother and a nurse at a hospital in Karnataka's Shivamogga, has chosen to continue to serve the patients amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Rao who hails from Gajanuru village is nine months pregnant and works at Jayachamarajendra Government Hospital as a nurse.

She travels every day to Thirthahalli taluk to attend to the patients at the hospital.

"The taluk hospital is surrounded by many villages, people need our service. My seniors had asked me to take leave but I want to serve people. I work six hours a day," she told ANI.

She added that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa too called her up and appreciated her dedication and suggested that she should take rest.

Rao is one of the many frontline COVID-19 warriors who have been risking their lives to ensure that everyone stays safe as the country fights the coronavirus.

Karnataka pregnant nurse Karnataka nurse Coronavirus COVID 19 COVID Warrior
