Six torpedoes found in Karnataka forest, one live

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Six torpedoes, presumed to have been used for military training decades ago, were found in Mayasandra forest on the banks of the river Cauvery, near Sangama, in Kanakapura of Ramanagara district.



One of the torpedoes is still live, and police plan to explode it. Police said the torpedoes were first found by forest guards on May 7, following information from villagers that they heard an explosion from the woods.

“A bomb disposal squad and forensic experts were pressed into service,” a police officer said. “The teams found that four torpedoes had exploded, while one failed to. The other one is still live,” the officer said.