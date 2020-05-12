Supply PPEs to teachers doing survey: Minister S Suresh Kumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar acknowledged the need for personal protective equipment (PPE) for teachers assigned to identify those suffering from ILI, SARI and other illnesses, to prevent them from the risk of contracting COVID-19.



Minister Kumar wrote to chief secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar on Monday asking him to ensure that basic facilities such as transport and safety equipment are provided to teachers assigned for the health survey of families.

In the letter, he said that it is tough for teachers to conduct the survey without masks or transport. “Areas demarcated to them are far off from their houses. In such a situation, teachers are forced to carry out the census half-hearted and the whole exercise would turn out to be futile,” he added.



The minister urged Bhaskar to direct district administrations to provide adequate facilities to the teacher volunteers.

Educational TV channel



The state government has decided to launch a new education channel for students. Suresh Kumar said the decision was taken as the country is looking at a long-haul post-COVID situation, during which it is important to keep students hooked to studies.



The minister has directed the commissioner, department of public instruction, to come out with a detailed action plan within a week.