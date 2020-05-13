7 Shramik trains leave with over 10K migrants

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: South Western Railway Zone ran seven Shramik Special trains on Tuesday, transporting nearly 10,000 migrants to different parts of the country. It also marked the first time a migrant special train was run by Mysuru Railway Division, from Kabakaputtur station to Motihari station in Bihar. A total of 34 migrant special trains have now been run by SWR.

The train from Kabakkaputtur, a remote station which lies between Subramanya Road and Mangaluru railway stations, began at 2.38 pm with 1,428 passengers on board, heading to Motihari. From Bengaluru Railway Division, five trains were run from Chikkabanavara in Bengaluru and Malur railway station in Kolar, carrying a total of 8,617 passengers. A sixth train to Hatia (Jharkhand) also left from Malur, carrying around 1,500 passengers, an official said.

Tuesday’s trips from Bengaluru Division

To Haridwar in Uttarakhand from Chikkabanavara

1,076 passengers

To Danapur, Bihar, from Malur

1,527 passengers

To Lucknow from Chikkabanavara, 1,520 passengers

To Purulia in West Bengal

from Malur

1,548 passengers

To Lucknow from Chikkabanavara, 1520 passengers

Those onboard the train heading to West Bengal chanted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and cheered as the train chugged off, an official present at the spot said.