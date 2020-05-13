By Express News Service

The US Food and Drug Administration has permitted a new category of tests to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19.

designed for rapid detection of the virus. A NEW, QUICKER, CHEAPER COVID-19 TEST IS HERE These diagnostic tests quickly detect from the nasal swabs. antigen test was issued to SARS Antigen FIA. Antigen tests are very specific for the virus, but are not as sensitive as molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

This means that positive results from antigen tests are highly accurate. That is why there is a higher chance of ‘false negatives’, so negative results do not rule out infection. Therefore, negative results from antigen tests may need confirmation with a PCR test Now, there are two types of tests — polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests (a molecular diagnostic testing technique) that detects the genetic material from the virus and can help diagnose an active Covid-19 infection; and serological test or the rapid antibody test (that looks for antibodies to the virus, which can help identify individuals who have developed an adaptive immune response to the virus)

This antigen test is a new type of diagnostic test fragments of proteins found on or within the virus by testing samples collected The FDA’s first emergency use authorisation (EUA) for a Covid-19 Quidel Corporation for the Sofia 2 Antigen tests may not detect all active infections, as they do not work the same way as a PCR test

PCR tests can be incredibly accurate, but running the tests and analysing the results can take time.

Serological or antibody tests should not be used to diagnose active infection.

Scientists and health experts are looking at multiple manufacturers entering the market with antige tests,

which will help in screening millions of people per day due to simpler method

Antigen tests are important in the overall response against Covid-19 as they can generally be produced at a lower cost ($5 per test) than PCR tests, which take up to 48 hours for results to show up