Bagalkot spike: 15 postive cases in one day

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Fifteen more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Bagalkot — the highest single day spike registered here. The district’s tally now stands at 68, with 40 active cases, 27 recoveries and one death. Of the 32 people with travel history to Ahmedabad who tested positive on Tuesday, 14 are from Bagalkot district alone.

The number of cases shot up to 25 in Mudhol taluk in the district. The district administration said that all those with travel history to Ahmedabad were put under quarantine as soon as they returned. While cases are spiking in the district, the recovery rate is also high, with six people being discharged on Tuesday, thereby reducing the number of active cases.