Davangere University examinations to be held in July, confirms Vice Chancellor

DAVANGERE/CHITRADURGA: Vice Chancellor of Davangere University Prof Sharanappa V Halase on Wednesday announced that the examinations for post graduation and graduation courses will be held in July and all arrangements are being made to hold them.

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the academic year has been badly hit at the fag end and students now have to further wait for the rest of May and the whole of June to get ready for the final examination. The New Indian Express first broke the news that the exams were likely to be held in July on April 10 itself.

Apart from two postgraduate centres at Shivagangotri in Davangere and Guddada Rangavvanahalli in Chitradurga, there are about 124 undergraduate colleges, one constituent college and two autonomous institutions running under the University.

Prof Halase said Davangere University is gearing up for the examinations after taking note of the directions issued by the State Higher Education Department and the University Grants Commission. The decision to hold the examinations in July was taken after a video conference of the Vice Chancellor with the chairpersons of various departments, deans, academic council members, syndicate members and other officials of the university.

Prof Halase said the university will hold rigorous coaching for its students to complete the rest of the syllabus and revisions will also be undertaken at the same time.

Once the examinations for the final-year graduation and post graduation courses are over, the valuation will commence immediately and the results will be declared to ensure that the students may take up higher education or employment, he announced.

"As per the information collected by me, 60-70 percent of the syllabus of postgraduate courses and 70-80 percent of the syllabus of undergraduate courses has been completed before the lockdown period and the rest would have been completed by March end if everything was right. However the spread of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown has prompted us to close the classes and send back the students to their homes," he said.

The Vice Chancellor said viva examinations for MBA, B Ed, B P Ed, M Ed and Ph D courses, experiments, internal examinations and teaching classes will be held shortly and all professors and assistant professors have been directed to take up rigorous coaching and complete the syllabus so that students are made eligible for the examinations.

First semester to begin in September

The first semester of all the courses will begin by September this year and arrangements have been made for the registration of students once the results of the final semester are out.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, all essential precautions will be taken when the college restarts. Sanitisers will be placed outside the classrooms and students can get themselves disinfected.

Helpline started

The VC said the University has started a helpline for guiding students and getting their problems resolved immediately. Further, he said the University has taken steps to teach students through the Zoom app.

Registrar Prof Basavaraj Banakar, Registrar (Evaluation) Prof H S Anitha, Finance Officer Gopal M Adavirao, Dean's Prof V Kumar, Prof KB Rangappa, Dr K Venkatesh, Syndicate members H B Ganapathi, Dr S Sridhar, Vijayalakshmi Hiremath, Dr G P Ramanath, S Manjanna, S R Kalleshi, G M Pavan, M Ashish Reddy, Inayathulla and other officials of the university were present at the video conference.